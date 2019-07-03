"Downtown Thursday Nights" kick-off this week in Tomah

TOMAH, Wisc. (WKBT) - Summer in Downtown Tomah will now be filled with music, dancing, food, and games.

"Downtown Thursday Nights" is a new six-week concert series that will run the first three Thursdays in July, and the first three Thursdays in August.

Superior Avenue will be closed down at the 800 block while staging, bounce houses, booths and food and beverage trucks are set up.

Bands will begin playing music at 6:00 PM and music will continue until 9:00 PM. Regular traffic routes will be established again at 10:00 PM.

Tomah Chamber President/CEO stated "While, yes, this is a music concert series, what we're really trying to do is promote our downtown. We've done years of planning for the development of downtown and now we're bringing in activity to help catapult it forward. Our vision is for people to be actively spending time in downtown Tomah, shopping at our local retailers and eating at our local restaurants. We're hoping to inspire more people to open businesses in our downtown, and we're doing it through music and activities."

Thompson shared that there will be a "Kid Zone" that will feature two bounce houses per night as well as caricatures and face painting and other kid friendly activities. There will also be unique food vendors and adult beverage sales (no carry-ins allowed). "This is truly a family friendly event that is meant to draw in people of all ages in to Tomah's downtown. People are encouraged to bring their lawn chairs and sunscreen".

The line up of bands include Georgia Clay for the 4th of July, Orchard Fire on July 11th, Wheelhouse on July 18th, Avenger Joe on August 1st, Casey Muessigmann on August 8th and Cherry Pie on August 15th. Information on each band, including links to their websites, can be found at www.downtownthursdaynights.com, which is the site the Chamber developed for the event series.

Opportunities for sponsorship of the event series are available by contacting the Chamber.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.