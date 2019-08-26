"Decoding the Driftless" wins top awards in Hollywood

"Decoding the Driftless" LAIFFA Awards George Howe & Tim Jacobson w LAIFFA trophies [ + - ] Cheryl & George Howe, Tim & Lisa Jacobson - red carpet at LAIFFA [ + - ] LAIFFA trophy - Best Picture [ + - ] Raleigh Studios Bldg [ + - ] Decoding the Driftless received "Best Picture" and "Best Cinematography" in the Documentary Feature category Saturday at the Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards (LAIFFA).

To produce the film, Emmy Award-winning filmmakers George Howe and Tim Jacobson of Sustainable Driftless, Inc. teamed up for a second time with national TV series host Rob Nelson of Untamed Science to make a feature-length film about the amazing origins and diverse natural and archaeological resources of the ruggedly beautiful Driftless Region of southwest Wisconsin, southeast Minnesota, northeast Iowa, and northwest Illinois. The creative team added Swedish filmmaker Jonas Stenstrom of Untamed Science as director, six-time Emmy-winning wildlife cinematographer Neil Rettig, YouTube sensation Mike a/k/a "PleaseStandBy" (formerly "ChimneySwift11") with his 1.8 million subscribers, Jordan Kjome of Decorah, Iowa, Rodney Johnson from the Twin Cities, and Jack Knowles of Blue River, Wis. The team delivers extremely rare footage of natural phenomena and scenic beauty in the Driftless in a way never seen before.

"The goal of both the Sustainable Driftless organization and the film is to inspire resource conservation, vibrant local communities, and sustainable growth in the region," co-producer Tim Jacobson explained. "We see the Driftless Region as a remarkable international geo-tourism destination with huge untapped potential. We want the film to serve as a tireless cheerleader for this amazing land, both locally and abroad. Winning the ‘Best Picture' and ‘Best Cinematography" awards in Hollywood helps us tremendously in elevating the significance and recognition of our beautiful and precious landscape."

Decoding the Driftless has won awards and accolades around the country, including being named to the final list of semi-finalists - jellyFEST Film Festival (Los Angeles), award nominee finalist - Iowa Independent Film Festival (winners will be announced September 7th), Copper Quill Award - Best Documentary Feature - Red Cedar Film Festival, Best Picture and Best Cinematography - Los Angeles Independent Film Festival Awards, and Outstanding Excellence - Docs Without Borders Film Festival. At the Frozen River Film Festival in February, the documentary was a close runner-up for the People's Choice Award. Tens of thousands of people have viewed the film at festivals, theaters, community screenings, and educational events, and thousands of DVDs have been distributed.

Below are some links to more information about the documentary:

Website and trailer: SustainableDriftless.org

Facebook page: facebook.com/SustainableDriftless

Twitter page: twitter.com/SustainDriftles



