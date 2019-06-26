"Country Boom" returns for its second year with improvements

WEST SALEM, Wis. (WKBT) - The Country Boom festival is just a few weeks away... and while it returns for its second year, a few improvements have been added.

A free shuttle has been added to the festival to provide easy access in and out of the festival.

"These shuttle locations will be announced on our facebook page. Off the top of my head it's West Salem High School, Valley View Mall, all convenient places to park your car and ride on out to save for a lot of traffic," according to John Holthaus, Founder of Country Boom.

Luxury VIP experiences have also been added... including an indoor air-conditioned VIP hall, special access to view the stage, private bathrooms, and free beer.

Twenty-one acts will perform over three days.

Headlining this year's concert are country music artists Joe Diffie, Kip Moore and Kane Brown.

Country Boom takes place July 11th through the 13th at Maple Grove Venues.

For ticket information: https://www.countryboom.com/

