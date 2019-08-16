'Cop on a Rooftop' event supports Special Olympics

Ramin Talaie/Getty Images

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Police in our area were standing tall to help kids throughout Wisconsin.

Friday marked the 8th annual 'Cop on a Rooftop' event at Dunkin' Donuts locations in La Crosse and Tomah. The event is a fundraiser for Special Olympics Wisconsin.

Law enforcement officers stood on the roofs of the restaurants, waving at customers and passing traffic throughout Friday morning.

In addition to a donation from Dunkin', guests could make donations during their visits.

Local officers say this is just another way of doing their job, and serving the community

"Special Olympics is a community program, and law enforcement is part of the community, so we partner with various groups - such as Special Olympics to have that community oriented policing aspect, and to support a great organization that supports athletes in our community," said Lieutenant Avrie Schott with the La Crosse Police.

There were 56 'Cop on a Rooftop' events held through the state.

