"Cop for a Cure": Coffee and doughnuts for a good cause

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A UW-La Crosse police officer was spreading his love for coffee and doughnuts Friday morning.

For the third straight year, Officer Dave Pehl, was selling coffee and doughnuts at Hoeschler tower on UWL's campus, all while sporting a pink tutu.

But wasn't just poking fun at himself and the cliche that cops love doughnuts. Pehl is raising money for those fighting breast cancer during his "Cop for a Cure" fundraiser.

Officer Pehl's mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, and a number of cousins all fought breast cancer for years -some- including his mother, even passed away from it.

But he says the reason his family was able to fight cancer was all due to research and early detection.

"I started it as a way to raise awareness and also honor my mother," said Officer Pehl. "She was a 30-year survivor and owes her life to early detection and research."

Funds from this year's "Cop for a Cure" fundraiser goes to Pehl's daughter who will be doing a 3-day walk for breast cancer in the twin cities this year, she also joined him Friday morning to hand out doughnuts.

