'Coats for Kids' distribution coming Friday, Saturday in Tomah
TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - Free outdoor winter clothing will be available starting Friday for people in need in our area.
The clothing comes from a Coats for Kids drive in Tomah.
Clothing will be distributed at the Lighthouse Assembly of God on West Clifton Street in Tomah.
The distribution runs from 4 to 6 in the evening Friday and then again Saturday from 10 am to noon.
To assure the best fit, parents should bring children.
A limit of one of each different type of clothing item per person is in effect.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- UW System president to retire
- Authorities investigating Crawford County shooting
- Long-time Vermont battery producer moving to Wisconsin
- Six-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver
- Hunter dies after deer he shot attacks him
- Sheriff's deputy burned in crash that killed girl
- Judge declares mistrial in Janesville murder case
- Winter Farmers Market starts next weekend
- 'BOO-seum' opens at Children's Museum of La Crosse
- Volunteers build new bridge in Hixon Forest