'Coats for Kids' distribution coming Friday, Saturday in Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - Free outdoor winter clothing will be available starting Friday for people in need in our area.

The clothing comes from a Coats for Kids drive in Tomah.

Clothing will be distributed at the Lighthouse Assembly of God on West Clifton Street in Tomah.

The distribution runs from 4 to 6 in the evening Friday and then again Saturday from 10 am to noon.

To assure the best fit, parents should bring children.

A limit of one of each different type of clothing item per person is in effect.

