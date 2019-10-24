News

'Coats for Kids' distribution coming Friday, Saturday in Tomah

By:

Posted: Oct 24, 2019 05:39 PM CDT

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 05:53 PM CDT

'Coats for Kids' distribution coming Friday, Saturday in Tomah

TOMAH, Wis. (WKBT) - Free outdoor winter clothing will be available starting Friday for people in need in our area.

The clothing comes from a Coats for Kids drive in Tomah.

Clothing will be distributed at the Lighthouse Assembly of God on West Clifton Street in Tomah.

The distribution runs from 4 to 6 in the evening Friday and then again Saturday from 10 am to noon.

To assure the best fit, parents should bring children.

A limit of one of each different type of clothing item per person is in effect.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars