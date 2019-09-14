'Club Connectivity' keeps cognitively impaired socially active every month

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - According to the Alzheimer's Association, it's possible to live well with dementia by staying connected in the community.

A new initiative in La Crosse is looking to keep those in our area with cognitive impairments active.

'Club Connectivity' is a group that meets twice a month, providing fun and meaningful activities to stay socially connected.

Organizers say whether it's family, friends or support groups, a network is critical.

"We don't want people living with this diagnosis and becoming isolated, or depressed," says Amy Brezinka, the Program's Facilitator. "The more we support these people, the more successful they'll be feeling accepted, part of the community, and not living with those stigmas that we have about dementia."

'Club Connectivity' meets every 2nd and 4th Friday each month at the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center in La Crosse.

For more information contact: SOUTH SIDE NEIGHBORHOOD CENTER at (608) 789-8298 or BLACK RIVER BEACH NEIGHBORHOOD CENTER at (608) 789-8640

