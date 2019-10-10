'Building Careers Day' shows students the range of career options in home construction

ONALASKA, Wis. (WKBT) - High School students in our area are learning about job opportunities at an event today in Onalaska.

The Building Careers Day is all about the various jobs that support home building.

About 160 students from area schools attended the event, which was organized by La Crosse Area Builders Association.

Industry experts say they're trying to attract people from a wide range of educational backgrounds.

"Even though we're trade driven mostly, we also have a lot of professionals in our industry, so with a four-year degree, that would apply too," said Alex Goodman, LABA 'Building Careers' Committee chairman.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.