'Book Fairy' provides books for students in Westby
WESTBY, Wis. (WKBT) - Books can open new worlds for readers of all ages.
A pair of staff members in the Westby Area School District are helping to open up a lot of worlds.
Two staff members spent the past summer fundraising for the 'Book Fairy' reading program.
It makes it possible for every kid from four year old kindergarten up to 4th grade will get a new book each month throughout the school year.
"I have some students that have told me they don't have any books at home, so I think it's just nice for them to have another book, besides the library books that we send home randomly. I'd love for them to be able to read to their younger siblings or even their older siblings, because if their younger siblings see them reading they think it's cool, and they might want to try reading to," said Jessica Lambert, Book Fairy founder.
2,700 books will be distributed to students.
