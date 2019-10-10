'Boo-seum' to provide scare-free Halloween experience for kids in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Halloween will soon be here and a local museum is preparing to have a scare-free party for kids.

The Children's Museum's 'Boo-seum' Halloween Party will be the last weekend of October.

The annual event includes non-scary games, museum activities and prizes for kids ages 2 to 9 years old are all part of the event.

It's even safe for kids with allergies.

The event gives new experiences in a familiar space.

"We always do some wacky, fun science experiments in Dr. Frankenstein's lab downstairs so their is always something either bubbling over or making a big bang or things like that, so they'll kind of get to make a mess," said Jaclyn Freeberg, program coordinator, Children's Museum of La Crosse.

Everything takes place October 25th and 26th from 5:30 to 7 in the evening.

Pre-registration and pre-payment is required for the event.

Information is available on the Children's Museum website.



