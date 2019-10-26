'BOO-seum' opens at Children's Museum of La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The Children's Museum of La Crosse has turned into the 'BOO-seum', providing scare-free fun for families in our area.

The annual event includes non-scary games, museum activities and prizes for kids ages 2 to 9 years old. It's even safe for kids with allergies.

The 'BOO-seum' opened at 5:30 pm on Friday, and ran until 7 pm. The museum will open back up on Saturday at 5:30 pm.

Pre-registration and pre-payment is required for the event.

Information is available on the Children's Museum website.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.