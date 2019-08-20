'Barn Cats' available from La Crescent Animal Rescue

LA CRESCENT, Minn. (WKBT) - Cats are available to help farm and business owners in our community.

La Crescent Animal Rescue has some feral cats that had called an outdoor area near the shelter home.

The rescue had been spaying or neutering and releasing the cats.

Now, the organization has launched a 'barn program' to provide outdoor cats.

Food, a crate and liter will be provided for the first three weeks after the cat is re-homed.

"Their life expectancy as feral cats is about three years, three to five, I think, probably at the most. They spread disease, they kill song birds," said Nancy Strelow, La Crescent Animal Rescue vice president Nancy Strelow.

The cats are free of charge, but donations are welcomed.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.