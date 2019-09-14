$95K raised for Coulee Region cancer patients

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Cancer patients in the Coulee Region are getting a huge boost of support after a fundraiser in La Crosse.

Thursday night the community came together for 'Garding Against Cancer' and raised $95,000 dollars!

The 'Garding Against Cancer' initiative was started by Badgers Basketball Head Coach, Greg Gard, and his wife Michelle, to ensure Wisconsinites get the financial assistance they need to battle cancer.

Gard lost his father to cancer in 2015.

All $95K raised will stay right here in the Coulee Region.



