$95K raised for Coulee Region cancer patients
A successful night of 'Garding Against Cancer'
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Cancer patients in the Coulee Region are getting a huge boost of support after a fundraiser in La Crosse.
Thursday night the community came together for 'Garding Against Cancer' and raised $95,000 dollars!
The 'Garding Against Cancer' initiative was started by Badgers Basketball Head Coach, Greg Gard, and his wife Michelle, to ensure Wisconsinites get the financial assistance they need to battle cancer.
Gard lost his father to cancer in 2015.
All $95K raised will stay right here in the Coulee Region.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
-
- Miss Oktoberfest/La Crosse pageant Saturday in La Crosse
- Prairie Du Chien residents picking up the pieces after flash flood damaged several homes
- Tomah Health holds ribbon cutting, open house ahead of October 2nd opening
- 'Garding Against Cancer' event raises $95,000
- FSPA finds artifacts during renovation
Latest News
- La Crosse Police investigating a report of shots fired
- Multiple roads closed in Crawford County due to flooding
- Chippewa Falls woman arrested following murder-for-hire investigation
- Prairie Du Chien residents picking up the pieces after flash flood damaged several homes
- UPDATED: Vernon County roads closed due to flooding
- Three brothers traveling on 24th Freedom Honor Flight
- Mayor declares State of Emergency for City of Prairie du Chien
- Suspect arrested in fire at historic Minnesota synagogue
- Local artists decorate downtown, creating the "500 Main Murals"
- 'Club Connectivity' keeps cognitively impaired socially active every month