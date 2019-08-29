$50,000 bond for man accused of shooting La Crosse Police officer

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - The man accused of shooting a La Crosse Police officer earlier this month makes his first court appearance.

34-year-old Allen Kruk was in a wheelchair at his bond hearing this afternoon.

Kruk is facing charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and theft of a firearm.

La Crosse County Judge Scott Horne set Kruk's bond at 50-thousand dollars cash Thursday.

La Crosse Police responded to a domestic call on August 3rd involving Kruk at a home on 9-th Street South in La Crosse.

When Officer Dustin Darling tried to talk to Kruk and get him to come out of the home, Kruk pulled out a gun a shot Officer Darling in his bullet proof vest.

Officer Darling returned fire and shot Kruk multiple times.

Kruk had been in the hospital since the shooting and was transferred to the jail this week.

An investigation found Officer Darling acted in self-defense.

