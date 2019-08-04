$3.8 million paving project starting Monday in Dakota

DAKOTA, Minn. (WKBT) - Both directions of I-90 will be repaved in Dakota near the Minnesota/Wisconsin state line.

Dunn Blacktop Company of Winona will be doing the bulk of the work in the $3.8 million project.

The Minnesota DOT says drivers will see single lane traffic, lane changes and short term ramp closures during construction, which is expected to be completed late in the fall.

They advise drivers use caution, slow down and mind road blocks in work zones.

For more information visit 511mn.org.

