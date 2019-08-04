$3.8 million paving project starting Monday in Dakota
DAKOTA, Minn. (WKBT) - Both directions of I-90 will be repaved in Dakota near the Minnesota/Wisconsin state line.
Dunn Blacktop Company of Winona will be doing the bulk of the work in the $3.8 million project.
The Minnesota DOT says drivers will see single lane traffic, lane changes and short term ramp closures during construction, which is expected to be completed late in the fall.
They advise drivers use caution, slow down and mind road blocks in work zones.
For more information visit 511mn.org.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Top Videos
Latest News
- Investigators looking into cause of three fires in La Crosse neighborhood
- Jordy Nelson officially retires with Green Bay Packers
- $3.8 million paving project starting Monday in Dakota
- Governor Evers asking FEMA to look into effects of severe storms
- New bell at rural Wisconsin school honors legacy of three community members
- People Fest makes its return in La Crosse
- More than 300 racers get unique challenge during Hixon Forest Epic
- ACLU concerned about surveillance balloons over Midwest
- Annual concert returns to support Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater La Crosse
- Walmart and Salvation Army team up for Stuff the Bus