$33,028 donation to help kids in La Crosse living with Juvenile Diabetes

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - A $33,000 donation will help kids our area living with juvenile diabetes.

The donation was officially presented at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, following the Chad Erickson Memorial Thunder Ride for Juvenile Diabetes.

The ride was held in July.

The donation will be split between Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System.

The money is available to help families in need with doctors visits, medications and specialized equipment.



