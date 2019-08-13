$31.2 million 'Education Village' set to open at Winona State University

WINONA, Minn. (WKBT) - Construction on a $31.2 million project is set to wrap up for a local university.

The Education Village project is set to open for the fall semester at Winona State University.

The multi-year project renovated three historic education buildings near Winona State's campus.

When the new space opens, students in WSU's College of Education will have new learning and teaching areas.

The College graduates about 275 teacher candidates each year.

A college of education professor says the flexibility of the new space provides opportunity.

"We have endless opportunities here to have flexible learning, new learning, century 21 learning if you will and we can authentically teach our students, so they can be great teachers when they get out into the field," Mary Anderson, Winona State University Associate professor.

A grand opening for Education Village will be held September 5th.

