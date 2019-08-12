$1 million Powerball ticket sold at La Crosse Kwik Trip

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Kwik Trip on State Road in La Crosse is a whole lot richer.

The ticket holder matched 5 out of 5 numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but missed the Powerball.

The numbers were 35, 41, 44, 58, and 59.

The odds of winning the Powerball $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054.

