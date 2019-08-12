News

$1 million Powerball ticket sold at La Crosse Kwik Trip

Posted: Aug 12, 2019 03:25 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 03:48 PM CDT

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) - Someone who bought a Powerball ticket at the Kwik Trip on State Road in La Crosse is a whole lot richer.

The ticket holder matched 5 out of 5 numbers in Saturday's Powerball drawing, but missed the Powerball.

The numbers were 35, 41, 44, 58, and 59.

The odds of winning the Powerball $1 million prize are 1 in 11,688,054. 

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by WKBT News8000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Top Videos

Latest News

This Week's Circulars