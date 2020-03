News 8 This Morning: Foul ball accident brings attention to safety

Site staff by Site staff

A foul ball hit a young girl at a baseball game in Houston, bringing into question the safety at ballparks. Catch the story and the batter’s reaction on News 8 This Morning.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments