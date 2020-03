N8TM: What you need to know for Memorial Day Weekend

Site staff by Site staff

Today on News 8 This Morning, we’ll tell you the top sunscreens to keep your family safe this summer, we have information on a current beef recall, and we’ll keep you updated on the Mississippi river levels.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments