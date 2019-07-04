Muggy with Hit and Miss T-Storms through Friday

Scattered showers and t-storms will roam the area this evening, but should die off a bit once the sun sets. The threat for organized severe weather is low, but these storms will be very efficient rain producers, which could cause localized flooding or ponding of water. There is a chance of more shower and t-storms after about 3 AM or 4 AM tomorrow morning, but some of the higher resolution models are suggesting this may not happen. For now, we will keep a chance of showers and t-storms in the forecast for this time period. Look for another muggy night, with lows ranging from the middle 60s to lower 70s.

It will be warm and humid again Thursday, the 4th of July. That frontal boundary will be close enough to our area to bring chances for scattered showers and t-storms, but it’s not going to rain all day. It will be a good day to have our News8000 First Alert Weather App handy, so you can check the radar and that hour by hour forecast. Highs will again be in the mid-upper 80s. Some forecast models are hinting at mainly dry conditions for most areas for the later evening hours, which would be great news for fireworks displays. We have our fingers tightly crossed for these models to verify, but stay tuned!

It will still remain humid with a good chance for periodic showers and t-storms on Friday. Again, it is unlikely that it will rain all day, but have that rain gear handy and check the radar before heading out for outdoor plans. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Looking Ahead… The weekend is looking drier and less humid with comfortable high temps in the low 80s. It is also looking mainly dry with sunny to partly cloudy skies.

It will get warmer and more humid again next Monday through Wednesday with highs in the mid-upper 80s. With that will come at least slight chances for showers and t-storms each day, with the greatest chances on Tuesday. Next Thursday looks dry at this point, with highs in the mid 80s.

