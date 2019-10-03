Motivational speaker visits school

Molly Ringberg by Molly Ringberg

One Wisconsin woman is sharing her story with area students to remind them that even in the most challenging times, there is hope.

When she was 16 years old, Tasha Schuh of Ellsworth fell through a trap door while practicing for a high school production.

She suffered severe back injuries that left her paralyzed from the chest down, but that didn’t hold her back from finding success.

On Wednesday, Tasha shared her story at West Salem High School, giving students an important message about the power of resilience when overcoming challenging times.

“Really the message is about resiliency, about how to make it through difficulties, how to bounce back after going through challenging times, and my favorite word is hope, and so, really sharing the message that, yes, life is hard, but you can make it, and keep going, and that’s what it’s all about,” Tasha explained.

Tasha has been giving motivational speeches since 2007.

