More Showers Possible Tomorrow

That strong low pressure system that brought heavy rain yesterday and gusty winds today will slowly move away tonight. We will see a few sprinkles or light showers this evening, especially north and east. Otherwise, expect decreasing clouds overnight. It will be colder with lows in the low-mid 30s. It will still be breezy through the evening hours, with west winds at 10-20 mph and gusts to 30-35 mph possible. They will drop into the 5-15 mph range late.

Clouds re-thicken Wednesday with highs in the upper 40s. Another disturbance will track by just to our south and bring a chance of light rain showers toward midday and into the afternoon hours. The highest rain chances lok to lie along and south of I-90. A few snowflakes could try to mix in before the showers end Wednesday evening. It won’t be as windy with SW to NW winds 5-15 mph.

Looking Ahead… Dry, but cool weather takes over for Thursday and Friday with highs in the upper 40s to around 50F. Expect partly sunny skies Thursday, then mostly sunny conditions on Friday.

The good news is the two warmest days in my 8-day forecast are centered around the weekend. Expect highs in the mid-upper 50s Saturday and plenty of sunshine. A weak cool front will knock highs into the low-mid 50s Sunday with a few passing clouds. A few forecast models try to squeeze out an isolated shower or sprinkles along the front, but for now I’m going to keep us dry. Stay tuned!

It turns colder again heading into next week with highs back in the 40s. Monday looks dry at the moment, with partly sunny skies. A disturbance could bring a chance of rain and snow showers Tuesday and Wednesday.

