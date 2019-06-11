More Rain Ahead

Cory Malles by Cory Malles

RIVER FLOOD WARNING in effect until further notice for the Mississippi River at McGregor/Prairie du Chien. The river is gradually dropping in all locations. It is now below flood stage in Wabasha, Winona and La Crosse. It should drop below flood stage in the PdC/McGregor area Tuesday evening.

A weak disturbance is moving across northern Minnesota and northern Wisconsin. It will bring the risk of an isolated showers or t-shower over far northern sections of the area through about 9 PM or so. The rest of the night looks clear, quiet and cool. Look for lows in the middle 40s in the north to the lower 50s in the central and southern sections of the viewing area. Winds will become nearly calm.

Low pressure will organize to our west tomorrow, then move eastward. We’ll see Increasing clouds during the morning into the afternoon. By mid afternoon, showers and a few t-storms will begin to move in from the west. Highs Tuesday will be in the low-mid 70s.

Showers and a few t-storms look likely Tuesday night. Look for lows in the 50s.

The good news is severe weather is not expected with any storms that form.

Looking Ahead… More clouds and lingering showers and isolated t-storms will continue into Wednesday. The combination of clouds and rain will make for a rather cool June day. Most locations will only see highs in the mid-upper 60s.

We’ll dry out Thursday, but it will remain cool, with highs in the middle 60s to lower 70s.

We’ll start a warm up for the end of the week into the weekend, when temperatures will return to near normal. Unfortunately, another slow moving weather system will bring at least a slight chance of showers and a few t-storms from Friday right through Monday. For now, we are keeping rain chances low, but may have to raise them a bit. Stay tuned.

Tuesday looks dry with mostly sunny skies. Highs return to the upper 70s by Tuesday.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments