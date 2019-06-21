More Cloudy Tonight

We are watching a band of showers moving across southeastern Minnesota early this evening. As rthey approach the Mississippi River, they will encounter dry and stable air. As a result, they will quickly fall apart. However, a few of us could see some sprinkles or light showers through about 8 PM… especially west of the Mississippi River.

The rest of the night looks cloudy and seasonably cool. Look for lows in the middle and upper 50s. A few of our traditional cool spots could see lows in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

We will likely start Friday with sunshine, then clouds will increase with a slight chance of showers and t-storms later in the afternoon… especially west. Highs Friday will range from the upper 60s to middle 70s. By the way, astronomical summer officially arrives at 10:54 a.m. CDT with the summer solstice.

The chance for showers and t-storms increases Friday night into Saturday morning as it looks like a batch of rain/t-storms will track east across the region. Locally heavy rain could occur, especially south and west. The severe risk looks somewhat limited, but a few storms could produce hail.

Looking Ahead… Unfortunately we will dodge rounds of showers and t-storms this weekend. Neither day looks like an all-day washout, but have the rain gear handy if you have outdoor plans. It would be a good idea to have our News8000 First Alert Weather App handy so you can check the radar before heading out. Expect high temps around 80F both days with higher humidity as well.

At this point, the chance for severe weather this weekend looks low. However, locally heavy rainfall will be possible with any rounds of t-storms that develop. Stay tuned for updates.

We’ll still see a chance of showers and t-storms Monday with high in the upper 70s. Humidity will be a bit lower than the weekend.

Tuesday through Friday will be warmer with highs in the mid-upper 80s. Humidity will increase once again, especially for Wednesday through Friday. Tuesday and Wednesday look mainly dry, with slight chances for showers and t-storms each day. However, I am expecting most of us to remain dry.

