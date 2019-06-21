Minneapolis man imprisoned for groping women at Iowa college

A Minneapolis man has been imprisoned for roaming a dorm at a northeast Iowa college and touching sleeping students.

Bremer County District Court records say 23-year-old Bryan Malone was sentenced Monday to more than 14 years. He’d pleaded guilty to sexual abuse and other crimes. He’s also been ordered to register as a sex offender.

Investigators say Malone used his Wartburg College identification card to enter the Wartburg dorm early on Feb. 4 last year. He went into the rooms of three female students and groped them as they slept. Authorities say Malone also entered the room of a student who was gone and stole $300.

After learning about the incidents, the college installed security cameras in several new spots in addition to 30 already situated around campus. Other security measures were taken as well.

