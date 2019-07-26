Milwaukee renovation program hits milestone in troubled area

A renovation program in one of Milwaukee’s predominantly black neighborhoods has reached a significant milestone almost three years after the fatal police shooting of a black man sparked riots in the area.

Violence erupted in the Sherman Park neighborhood after a Milwaukee police officer fatally shot Sylville Smith in August 2016. Residents noted job scarcities and the economic hardships triggered the response.

Milwaukee’s Renovation and Employment Initiative was subsequently launched to help address Sherman Park’s issues with the purpose of renovating 100 properties. The program gave six developers tax foreclosed properties to renovate providing that they hired qualified, jobless residents.

The Wisconsin Public Radio reports the program exceeded that goal with 104 refurbished homes and Milwaukee’s qualified residents worked 33,000 hours, earning a minimum wage of nearly $11 an hour.

