Melinda “Susie” (Hanson) Morse

Site staff by Site staff

Melinda Sue Morse, age 65, of LeRoy died Wednesday October 2, 2019 at her home following a battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy.

She was born September 14, 1954 to Marjorie Ann Hanson in Preston, MN Susie graduated from Chatfield High School in 1972 and was united in marriage to Bruce Morse on April 28, 1973 in Le Roy. Susie and Bruce lived on Bruce’s family farm for most of their married life. She was the LeRoy Township clerk for 20 years, a position she really enjoyed until her health deteriorated. She loved playing cards, mowing the lawn, the annual fishing trip up north and working on the farm. Most of all Susie loved her nephew’s children, Colton and Kelsey.

Susie is survived by her husband Bruce, her sister Dawn (Dominic) Stier of Grand Meadow, brothers, Tom (Deb) Gardner of Grand Meadow, Steve (Molly) Gardner of Willmar and Scott (Allyson) Gardner of Maple Grove. Nieces and nephews: Matt, Michael, Kevin and Colleen Stier, Jon Gardner, Riley and Lizzy Gardner, Sam and Sadie Gardner, Corey Forstner, Jay Forstner, Sara Sween, Cody Morse, Athena Morse and Chad Swenson. She was preceded in death by her mother, Marge and Marge’s husband Dick Ricke. Her father and mother-in-law Don and Bonnie Morse.

The family would like to send out a special thank you to Kris, Jon’s wife, for the loving care she gave to Susie in her last months. Her care allowed Susie to stay in her home where she most wanted to be.

Funeral services for Susie Morse will be held 11:00 A.M. Monday October 7, 2019 at the United Church in Grand Meadow with Rev Jon Marburger officiating. Burial will be in the Le Roy Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Sunday October 6, from 5 – 7 P.M. at the United Church in Grand Meadow and will continue on Monday for 1 hr prior to the service

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments