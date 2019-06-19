Man to argue self-defense at Sioux City manslaughter trial

Site staff by Site staff

A man accused of fatally punching a Sioux City resident intends to argue self-defense at his August trial.

Woodbury County District Court records say 24-year-old Ray Avila filed notice of that intent Monday and pleaded not guilty to involuntary manslaughter, assault and flight to avoid prosecution. Avila was arrested last month in Jalisco, Mexico, where he had relatives. His trial is set to begin Aug. 20.

Sioux City police say Avila became involved in an altercation last July between Juan Espinoza and Peter Johnson. Police say Johnson suffered a skull fracture when Avila knocked him to the pavement.

