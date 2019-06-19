Man gets 10 years for fatal stabbing of Des Moines resident

Site staff by Site staff

A man has been given 10 years in prison for using a stick or broom handle to kill a Des Moines resident.

Polk County District Court records say 41-year-old Michael Bell Jr. was sentenced Tuesday. He’d been convicted in May of voluntary manslaughter. He’d originally been charged with first-degree murder in the Oct. 25, 2017, slaying of 42-year-old Jerry Martin.

Police say Bell told investigators he had several weapons with him when he confronted Martin over a $50 debt. Two witnesses told police they saw Bell use a weapon to hit and stab Martin several times, cutting Martin’s neck and puncturing his chest.

