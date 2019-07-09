Man facing 1st degree sex assault of a child gets charge reduced to 4th degree

A man charged with first degree sexual assault of a child appears in La Crosse County Court for a plea/sentencing hearing Monday afternoon.

24-year-old Zachary Ahnefeld is charged with one count of first degree sexual assault of a child under 12.

Ahnefeld entered the Alford plea, his charge was reduced to fourth degree sexual assault, and he was placed on one year probation.

The girl says he touched her inappropriately while she slept on a chair at his apartment sometime last year.

Authorities learned of the alleged assault when the girl was interviewed as part of an investigation into another man that was accused of touching her while she slept.

