Man accused in officer’s death pleads not guilty

A man accused of driving drunk and killing a Milwaukee police officer has pleaded not guilty to felony charges.

Dante James waived his preliminary hearing in Milwaukee County Circuit Court Tuesday and was bound over for trial. The 34-year-old defendant is charged in the crash that killed Officer Kou Her on June 18. The 27-year-old officer was on his way home from his shift at the District 4 police station when he was struck at an intersection.

According to charges, James drank shots and beer before he got behind the wheel and blew through a red light.

James is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle, hit-and-run involving death and operating while revoked causing death.

