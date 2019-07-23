Lynx rookie Collier replaces Wilson for WNBA All-Star Game

Lynx rookie Napheesa Collier is replacing injured Aces forward A’ja Wilson for the WNBA All-Star Game.

Collier is averaging 11 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists. The league announced the move on Monday.

Collier joins Minnesota teammates Sylvia Fowles and Odyssey Sims in Saturday’s game in Las Vegas. It’s the seventh time the Lynx have had three or more representatives at the All-Star Game — the most of any team in league history.

Wilson, who is one of two captains for one of the league’s marquee events, injured her left ankle in the Aces’ game at Seattle last Friday. She is expected to be sidelined for a few weeks, according to coach Bill Laimbeer.

Wilson and Elena Delle Donne will choose their teams during a televised draft Tuesday night.

