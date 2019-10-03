Luther tennis enjoys the pressure of maintaining a dynasty

It’s hard for teams to become dynasties, to sustain a championship level of success every single year. Even at the professional level, fans don’t often see teams repeat success. But at the high school tennis level in the Coulee region, one program has become a dynasty.

Luther girls tennis has won the Coulee Conference title every year for the last 15 years, and in that span, they haven’t lost a single team conference match.

Head Coach Mark Ross has been there from the beginning, and he says his athletes have pride and are motivated to maintain Luther’s reputation.

“It’s just realizing that we have the tradition going, and the girls don’t want to be a part of the team that breaks the streak,” Ross said. “That kind of pushes them to work hard every day as well.”

“It’s definitely a lot of pressure on the team and yourself, being able to hold that 15th conference year win and keep that going,” junior Cassie Warren said.

“It’s really rewarding, especially when people ask me about the tennis program,” senior Kaylee Raabe said. “They’ll mention, ‘Oh, tennis at Luther. That’s really good, isn’t it?’ And it’s nice to say, ‘Yeah it’s great.’ It’s great to be a part of something like that.”

Luther next visits Tomah Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

