Long ball lifts Loggers to sweep of Honkers

Ken Kosirowski by Ken Kosirowski

The La Crosse Loggers used the long ball to earn a doubleheader sweep at the Rochester Honkers Tuesday night.

Hunter Watson slugged two home runs and Tony Bullard added another in game one as the Loggers won 4-2.

In game two, Cody Jefferis and Ryan Holgate delivered RBI hits to complete the sweep 2-1.

La Crosse is back home Wednesday at 6:35 against the Eau Claire Express.

