Loggers split doubleheader with Express

Ken Kosirowski by Ken Kosirowski

The La Crosse Loggers finished out a four-game set with the Eau Claire Express by splitting a doubleheader Thursday night at Copeland Park.

Game one was a continuation of Tuesday’s game which was halted due to rain. The Loggers picked up right where they left off from their 1-0 lead and scored seven mroe unanswered runs en route to a 8-0 win.

In game two, the Express jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the early innings. The Loggers chipped away at the deficit but could not overcome it, falling ___.

The Loggers next welcome the Bismarck Larks to Copeland Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

