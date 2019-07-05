Loggers offense tallies 11 runs in win over Express

The La Crosse Loggers scored 11 runs on 14 hits Thursday to earn an 11-5 win over the Eau Claire Express.

Tony Bullard was 4-for-4 with two walks and a three-run home run to lead the Loggers.

