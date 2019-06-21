Loggers offense erupts in win over Huskies

Ken Kosirowski by Ken Kosirowski

The Loggers exploded offensively Thursday night, scoring 14 runs in a win over the Duluth Huskies.

Ryan Holgate went 3-for-5 with 7 RBI, and Tony Bullard launched a three-run home run as part of the effort.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments