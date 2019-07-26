Local Forecast: Very Warm & Humid Weekend Ahead

High Today: 86F / Low Tonight: 70F – Last updated Friday, July 26, 2019 at 7:20 AM…

Good Friday to you! We are seeing some scattered showers and thunderstorms this morning. Not everyone is/will get wet, but keep your umbrella on hand in case one of these showers or storms hits your area.

Once the rain passes, get ready for a warm, muggy and breezy day. Highs will be in the mid 80s with south winds gusting to 30mph.

Another line of showers and storms will be possible late this evening and tonight. Warm and muggy tonight with lows in the upper 60s to 70F.

Looking Ahead… This weekend looks to remain quite warm and humid. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s, possibly even hitting 90 degrees in spots. We could even see a couple late day storms. Sunday will be a couple degrees cooler with a better chance of rain. The best chance of showers and thunderstorms will be late in the day Sunday and Sunday night as a cold front makes its way east.

A shower or storm could linger into early Monday, then cooler and drier air will move into the region from the northwest. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

A dry stretch of weather then looks to be with us Tuesday through Friday. Temps will begin in the low 80s, then warm into the mid 80s by the end of the week. This increase in temperatures will also come with an increase in humidity.

