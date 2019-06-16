Local Forecast: Strong To Severe Storms Possible For Some

We were dry for the first half of this Saturday, but showers and storms developed this afternoon and will continue this evening and tonight. We have seen a few strong to severe storms over southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa this afternoon and the threat will continue this evening. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 9pm for Fillmore and Winnishiek Co. This is where there will be the best chance of severe storms. Also, these storms are very slow movers, so heavy rain and flooding are possible. A FLASH FLOOD WARNING is in effect until 7:45pm for western Fillmore Co. Do NOT drive through flood waters! Be sure to keep your News8000 First Alert Weather App handy.

Garden variety showers and thunderstorm chances will continue tonight with mostly cloudy skies. Lows will drop into the mid 50s.

Looking Ahead… The chance of a few showers and thundershowers will linger into Father’s Day, at least through the first part of the day. Expect cooler temps with highs near 70F.

Dry weather and sunshine will be with us Monday and for most of Tuesday. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 70s.

Our next storm system will bring a chance of rain beginning Tuesday night and lasting through the end of the week and into the start of the new weekend. These showers and thunderstorms look to be isolated or scattered in nature, so there should be plenty of dry time. Highs will be in the mid 70s, warming to near 80 in spots by next weekend.

