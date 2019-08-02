Local Forecast: Pleasant Thursday Night & Friday Ahead!

Michelle Poedel by Michelle Poedel

It sure has been a beautiful start to the month of August! High pressure is in control, bringing us sunshine and seasonable temperatures today.

Skies will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Patchy fog will develop toward morning.

Friday will be another dry day as high pressure remains to our east. Expect sunny to partly sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s. Humidity will continue to be fairly low for early August.

Looking Ahead… Temperatures warm up a bit and humidity levels will increase for the weekend. This will also come with slight chances of showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. High temps each day will be in the mid to upper 80s, but heat index values will be closer to 90F for many.

Monday will be another warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few isolated storms can’t be ruled out.

More of the same ahead for Tuesday and Wednesday with slight chances of rain. However, temperatures will be just a couple degrees cooler in the mid 80s.

Cooler and drier air looks to return by Thursday and Friday of next week. Skies will be sunny with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments