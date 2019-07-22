Local Forecast: Cooler & More Seasonable This Week

After a very active start to the weekend, today has been much quieter and more comfortable. We recorded high temps in the 70s and 80s, depending on your location. Humidity levels have also been much more manageable.

Skies will remain partly cloudy tonight, and conditions will be cooler and comfortable. Overnight lows will range from the mid 50s to low 60s – great night for having the windows open!

High pressure settles in from the northwest for Monday. Expect a lot of sunshine, low humidity and seasonably cool temps. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Looking Ahead… The dry stretch of weather will continue Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Temperatures will continue to climb a little each day into the end of the week and into the final weekend of July. The humidity levels will also gradually be on the rise. This will bring us slight chances of rain beginning Friday and into early next week.

