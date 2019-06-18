Local Forecast: Chance Of AM Rain, Seasonably Cool Today

Good Tuesday to you! We’re seeing some patchy fog across parts of the area this morning, as well as a few scattered light rain showers. The chance of rain will linger through about lunchtime, and then we’ll start to break into a little sunshine. Temperatures today will be similar to yesterday with highs in the 70s.

Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

Wednesday will be a very pleasant today. Skies will be partly cloudy and highs will top out in the mid 70s. However, we could see a few isolated sprinkles during the afternoon and evening with the heating of the day.

Looking Ahead… Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms again on Thursday and on Friday as we celebrate the Summer Solstice.

Unfortunately, the weekend looks to bring higher rain chances, specifically on Saturday. The day doesn’t look to be a complete wash, but scattered showers and storms look to be a good bet. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

The slight chance of rain will continue Sunday and into early next week. Temperatures will be a bit more seasonable in the low 80s.

