Local Forecast: Another Cool Night Ahead. More Clouds Sunday.

Michelle Poedel by Michelle Poedel

It sure has been a beautiful Saturday… and the nice weather will continue this evening and overnight. Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

We’ll see some sunshine to begin the day Sunday, then clouds will be on the increase. It won’t be overly humid, but dew points will definitely be a bit higher. Highs will range from the mid 70s to 80 degrees.

Mostly cloudy overnight Sunday with a slight chance of showers and storms. Lows will be in the low 60s.

Looking Ahead… You’ll want to make sure you have the umbrella packed for Monday. A cold front will move in bringing scattered showers and isolated t-storms to the area. Highs will be near 80 degrees.

The slight chance of rain will continue Tuesday through Thursday with highs in the mid to upper 70s.

At the moment, the forecast heading into Friday and the holiday weekend looks great! Skies will be sunny to partly sunny with highs in the mid 70s. Stay tuned, as this forecast can change.

