Local Forecast: ALERT DAY Today, Strong Storms Possible

High Today: 79F / Low Tonight: 56F – Last updated Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 6:30 AM…

Good Saturday to you! We had a few strong to severe storms across the area Friday evening, and we could see some more later today.

If you’re looking to head outdoors today, the best time to do it will be this morning and early afternoon. There will still be a slight chance of a spotty shower or two, but a better chance of rain later this afternoon and evening.

A cool front will approach the area later this afternoon and evening, causing the development of showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be strong to severe, especially over northeast Iowa, far SW Wisconsin and southeast Minnesota. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail, but an isolated tornado can’t be completely ruled out. While the threat is somewhat conditional, the threat is great enough to call today an ALERT DAY. Many of you will be outdoors enjoying the Father’s Day weekend. It is important to remain weather aware today and have a plan to get to safe shelter in case severe weather threatens your area. Be sure to keep your News8000 First Alert Weather App handy. Temperatures will range from the upper 60s in the north to the upper 70s in the far south.

Looking Ahead… The chance of a few showers and thundershowers will linger into Father’s Day. Expect highs in the lower to middle 70s..

Dry weather and sunshine will be with us Monday and Tuesday. Highs will top out in the middle and upper 70s.

Our next storm system will bring a chance of rain beginning Tuesday night and lasting through the end of the week and into the start of the new weekend. These showers and thunderstorms look to be isolated or scattered in nature, so there should be plenty of dry time. Highs will be in the mid 70s, warming to near 80 in spots by next weekend.

