Pet of the Week - Willow

Willow is a sweet, beautiful and intelligent 2 year old young girl looking for an active breed experienced home.

Willow was house trained in her previous home. She should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. She would do well in a home with other dogs, she loves to play! Any children in the home should be teenagers or older.

Willow can be uncomfortable meeting new people and needs time to warm up before she is ready to feel safe and interact. Please keep in mind that Cattle Dogs were bred to work. They need plenty of daily physical and mental stimulation to remain happy and well behaved dogs.

Visit Willow or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

Coulee Region Humane Society

911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650

Phone: (608) 781-4014

Fax: (608) 781-1646

Office Hours:

Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Kennel Viewing Hours:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.

Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.

Mission Statement:

The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.

