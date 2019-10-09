Pet of the Week - Willow
Willow is a sweet, beautiful and intelligent 2 year old young girl looking for an active breed experienced home.
Willow was house trained in her previous home. She should do well in a new home if given time to adjust and a consistent routine. She would do well in a home with other dogs, she loves to play! Any children in the home should be teenagers or older.
Willow can be uncomfortable meeting new people and needs time to warm up before she is ready to feel safe and interact. Please keep in mind that Cattle Dogs were bred to work. They need plenty of daily physical and mental stimulation to remain happy and well behaved dogs.
Visit Willow or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.
Coulee Region Humane Society
911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650
Phone: (608) 781-4014
Fax: (608) 781-1646
Office Hours:
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Kennel Viewing Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.
Mission Statement:
The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.
Get your weather forecast from people that actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Latest News
- SCAM ALERT: DNR warns of online hunting license scam
- Trump team adds a Pence appearance to Minnesota plan
- Large-scale methamphetamine bust at Appleton area hotel
- Judge denies request to lower bond for La Crosse man who shot officer
- La Crosse bike lane closed for repairs
- CMN Hospitals Radiothon to feature La Crosse boy
- Pre-check Event being held at La Crosse Regional Airport
- Hospitals co-sponsor A Walk to Remember event
- Evers: Second Monday in October is Indigenous Peoples' Day
- HorseSense seeking support to help feed therapy horses