Pet of the Week - Loupette

Jun 19, 2019

Loupette is a sweet and calm 7 year old spayed female Chihuahua looking for a comfy lap to curl up in! Loupette seems to be house trained. She should do well in a home given time to adjust and a consistent routine. She may do well with other calm pets in the home. We will require a meet with any resident dogs to make sure it is a good match. She is a shy girl who is easily overwhelmed so she is looking for a home where any children are 16 years or older.

 

Loupette is looking for a quiet retirement home. This sweet girl doesn’t ask for much. She enjoys leisurely strolls and lots of snuggling and naps! She came to us as a stray with her mouth in poor condition. She has since had a dental and only has a few teeth left. She will need to be on a canned or softed kibble diet. Food should limited to help her get down to a healthier weight so she can live a long and happy life!

 

Visit Loupette or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region  Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday &  Thursday.

 

