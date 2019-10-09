Pet of the Week - K.T.
This gentle lady is looking for a mellow home to retire in! K.T. is such a sweetheart and adores being close to you! In her foster home, her favorite pastimes included lap snuggling, bird watching, and finding that purr-fect box to curl up in—her motto: "If it fits, I sits!"
K.T. is an easy-going lady who should get along well with other calm pets, given a proper introduction. At her age, she'd appreciate a less rambunctious household, but should do well with children under parental supervision (5+).
K.T. has hyperthyroidism, which is well controlled by a simple medication she receives in her ear twice a day. Potential adopters should be prepared to monitor her bloodwork with their vet and apply her medication twice a day (every 12 hours). Her thyroid medication, Methimazole, is a cream that gets rubbed into the inside of her ear to be absorbed through the skin—it costs about $30 for a 5-6 week supply.
Visit K.T. or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.
