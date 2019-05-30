Pet of the Week - Indie

Meet Indie! She’s 1 year old, spayed, and ready to find her forever home!

This active lady LOVES to play and snuggle with people. Her ideal home would be one with lots of space for her to run around and burn off her energy!

When she tires herself out, this sweet lady will curl right up in your lap to cuddle! Indie should do well with other pets if given proper introductions, keeping in mind she is FIV+. We would recommend talking to your vet about FIV if you have other cats at home. She should do well with respectful children under parental supervision.

Visit Indie or one of the many other animals available for adoption at the Coulee Region Humane Society from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday-Sunday or 1-7 p.m. Tuesday & Thursday.

