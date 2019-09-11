Pet of the Week - Bella
Bella is a two-year old happy-go-lucky girl who LOVES being the center of attention! Bella can't wait to find a family that can provide her with daily walks and lots of snuggles!
Bella does well keeping her kennel clean here at the shelter as long as she is let out regularly. With a consistent routine and time to adjust, she should do well in a new home.
She has lived with other dogs in the past and did well. She may do well with respectful children of any age, with parental supervision.
Due to past injuries, Bella is one several medications that she will need to take lifelong. Her exercise will also need to be restricted as to not further irritate her injuries. Please ask a caregiver for more information on Bella's needs.
Ask to meet this beautiful and affectionate girl!
Coulee Region Humane Society
911 Critter Court, Onalaska, WI 54650
Phone: (608) 781-4014
Fax: (608) 781-1646
Office Hours:
Monday, Wednesday and Friday: 9:00 a.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 9:00 a.m. -- 7:00 p.m.
Saturday and Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Kennel Viewing Hours:
Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday, & Sunday: 1:00 p.m. -- 5:00 p.m.
Tuesday and Thursday: 1:00 p.m. -- 7:00 p.m.
Mission Statement:
The Coulee Region Humane Society actively promotes the humane treatment of animals and positive human-animal relationships.
